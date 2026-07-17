FM Calls for Upholding US-Iran Ceasefire

Aspen: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi stressed the need to uphold the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and pursue diplomacy as the path toward a comprehensive solution addressing the root causes of regional tensions. According to Jordan News Agency, Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum, moderated by American journalist Andrea Mitchell. He stated that there was no justification for Iran's attacks on Jordan and the GCC countries, dismissing Tehran's claims that Jordan hosts US military bases as "completely false." Safadi clarified that there are no US military bases in Jordan, emphasizing that the presence of US forces is governed by a bilateral defense cooperation agreement that respects Jordanian sovereignty and supports joint counterterrorism efforts. He emphasized that Jordan and the Arab states are not parties to the conflict and have consistently sought constructive relations with Iran. However, he highlighted that achieving such relations requires addressing the underlying causes of tension, foremost among them interference in the internal affairs of Arab states, and ensuring that relations are based on respect for sovereignty and non-interference. Safadi also underscored the importance of implementing US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza and bringing an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip. He stressed the need to halt what he described as Israel's illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution and prospects for a just and lasting peace. On Lebanon, Safadi called for respect for the country's sovereignty, Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, and support for the Lebanese government in exercising authority over all its territory, with arms remaining solely under state control. During the discussion, Safadi reaffirmed that Arab countries have a clear vision for achieving a just peace based on the two-state solution, describing it as the only viable path to ensuring lasting security and stability accepted by all peoples of the region. He said the current Israeli government rejects the two-state solution while offering no alternative framework for achieving a just peace, arguing instead that its policies fuel conflict and deprive the peoples of the region of the opportunity to live in peace. Safadi also discussed broader regional challenges and Jordan's efforts to promote security and stability. On the sidelines of the forum, Safadi met with several officials and participants to discuss regional developments and present Jordan's perspective on the situation. His meetings included Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta, German Parliamentary State Secretary and Deputy Defense Minister Nils Schmid, US Senator Chris Murphy, American Jewish Committee Chief Executive Officer Ted Deutch, and Jonathan Panikoff, Senior Director of the Scowcroft Middle Eas t Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Middle East Programs. Safadi also met with a group of journalists representing several US media outlets.