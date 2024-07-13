Fair weather forecast until Monday-JMD

Temperatures will drop on Saturday to record highs around their seasonal levels and the weather will be fair almost nationwide, and sizzling in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.

According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight drop in temperatures, and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide, and blistering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

The department added that the weather on Monday will be remain substantially similar to the day earlier with some clouds at low altitudes in the Kingdom’s northern and central regions and the winds will be moderate northwesterly.

As for Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, and the weather will be relatively hot almost kingdomwide and sweltering in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 42? during

the day, sliding to 27? at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency