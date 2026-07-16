Egyptian Ambassador Highlights Strong Jordan-Egypt Ties

Amman: Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan Khaled Al-Abyad reaffirmed the strength of Jordanian-Egyptian relations, emphasizing the commitment of the two countries' leaderships to further enhancing cooperation and coordination across various fields in a way that serves their shared interests and promotes regional security and stability.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Abyad spoke during a reception hosted by the Egyptian Embassy in Amman to mark Egypt's National Day and the 74th anniversary of the July 23 Revolution. He stressed that relations between Cairo and Amman have evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a strategic partnership based on continuous coordination under the guidance of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, representing the government, along with several ministers, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, Arab and foreign ambassadors and diplomats, media representatives, senior officials, and members of the Egyptian community in Jordan.

Al-Abyad said Jordan and Egypt share a common position in supporting the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution.

He also underscored the two countries' continued efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The ambassador reiterated Egypt's support for the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, describing it as a fundamental pillar in preserving the city's identity and safeguarding its historical heritage.

Al-Abyad expressed his pride in hosting his first National Day celebration since assuming his post in Amman, praising the warm welcome he has received from Jordanians and the care and support extended by the Jordanian state and its institutions to the Egyptian community, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal and historical ties between the two nations.

The reception featured a multimedia presentation highlighting Egypt's major national and development projects, as well as a promotional film for the second edition of the El Alamein International Air Show, scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10, 2026, with broad participation from leading global aerospace and aviation companies.