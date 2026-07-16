Deputy Prime Minister Meets Iraqi Prime Minister in Washington

Washington: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Thursday with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi in Washington. Safadi extended an invitation from His Majesty King Abdullah II for the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit the Kingdom. According to Jordan News Agency, during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of their respective visits to Washington, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across various economic and developmental sectors. The discussions covered progress on the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project and the completion of the electricity grid interconnection project between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on key issues of mutual concern. Safadi and Al-Zaidi emphasized the importance of enhancing regional security and stability, noting that dialogue and diplomacy are the primary means to resolve crises. Additionally, U S Ambassador to Turkey and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack participated in a portion of the meeting. The participants discussed opportunities for economic cooperation among Jordan, Iraq, and the United States in areas of mutual interest to benefit all three nations.