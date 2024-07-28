Deposit Rates in Qatar

Doha: Deposit rates at opening as issued on Sunday by Qatar National Bank (QNB) are as following: USD JPY CHF GBP 1M 5.46118 -0.20000 1.01000 5.07000 2Ms 5.48908 -0.20000 1.05000 5.08000 3Ms 5.51698 -0.13000 1.01000 5.13000 6Ms 5.51971 -0.20000 1.08000 5.14000 12Ms -0.10000 0.93000 5.04000 QAR SAR AED BHD 1M 5.90000 5.59000 2.05000 6.04000 2Ms 5.95000 5.55000 2.15000 6.14000 3Ms 6.00000 5.78000 2.40000 6.09000 6Ms 6.10000 5.78000 2.85000 5.87000 12Ms 6.25000 5.80000 3.15000 5.69000

Source: Qatar News Agency