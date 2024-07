Doha: Rates against US Dollar as issued on Sunday by Qatar National Bank (QNB) are as following: Currency Buying Selling QAR 3.64000 3.64150 SAR 3.75150 3.75170 AED 3.67290 3.67310 BHD 0.37697 0.37701 KWD 0.30556 0.30616 GBP 1.28720 1.28760 EUR 1.08570 1.08610 CHF 0.88360 0.88400 JPY 153.72000 153.73000 GOLD 2385.57500 2388.07500 SILVER 27.89000 27.94000

Source: Qatar News Agency