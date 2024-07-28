QSE Index Rises to 10,101 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose at the beginning of Sunday’s trading to the level of 10,101 points. It added 3.45 points to its balance, representing a growth rate of 0.03 percent, compared to the closing session last Thursday. This rise was supported by five sectors.

The stock exchange figures attributed the rise in the general index to the positive performance of the real estate sector by 0.50 percent, the banking and financial services sector by 0.33 percent, the telecommunications sector by 0.27 percent, the industrial sector by 0.08 percent and the consumer goods and services sector by 0.03 percent. Meanwhile, the insurance sector remained stable with a performance of 0.00 percent, whereas the transportation sector showed a negative performance of 0.22 percent.

At 10:00 am, QSE recorded 1,514 transactions worth QAR 33.435 million, distributed over 12.675 million shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency