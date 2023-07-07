Civil Service: Tomorrow, Saturday, is first official working day, following Eid al-Adha holiday

The Ministry of Civil Service and Insurance has announced to all employees of the units of the state’s administrative apparatus, the public and mixed sectors at the level of the central and local authorities in the provinces that tomorrow, Saturday, the twentieth of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, corresponding to July 8, 2023 AD, will be the first official working day after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The ministry stated, in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the monitoring and performance evaluation sector in the ministry will assign field inspection teams to monitor job discipline in all central and local public service units.

The Ministry of Civil Service urged all central, local public service units and human resources managers to cooperate in facilitating the tasks of the field inspection teams and enabling them to carry out the tasks assigned to them to the fullest.

The Ministry called upon the leadership and staff of the units of the state’s administrative apparatus, the public and mixed sectors to adhere to the official working hours after the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday 1444 AH to carry out their constitutional and legal job duties and duties entrusted to them with all dedication and sincerity for the service of the country, the citizen and society alike.

Source: Yemen News Agency