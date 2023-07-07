Mass events on “Wilayah” day in districts of Sa’ada

Mass events were organized in a number of directorates of Sa’ada province on the anniversary of “Wilayah” Day 1444 AH.

In the districts of Al-Hashwah, Ketaf, Al-Salem, Mejz, Qataber, Ghamr, Razeh and Al-Dhaher, mass events were organized in the presence of a number of state leaders and the local authority in the province, as well as a scholarly, cultural and social presence.

The speeches of the events stressed the importance of consolidating the divine mandate in order for us to have a state of immunity from the Jewish mandate, which the enemies of the nation seek to spread to the whole world.

And denounced what one of the unbelievers in Sweden did to burn a copy of the Holy Qur’an, considering the state of tolerance , Islamic and international silence a stigma , disgrace and a state of retreat in anger towards God, his Messenger, and the sanctities of Islam.

Participants in the mass activities affirmed the renewal of allegiance to God, His Messenger, Imam Ali, and the flags of guidance, disavowal of their enemies, and showing a state of hostility to all those who violate Islamic sanctities.

They called for a boycott of American, Israeli and Swedish goods as a preliminary step towards the ugly crime of burning the Book of God.

Source: Yemen News Agency