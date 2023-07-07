Adherence principle of “guardianship” is factor of strength and crucial issue for nation in its religious and worldly affairs

On a large scale, the Yemeni people celebrated the anniversary of ” Wilayah” day, “Eid al-Ghadir”, announcing to the whole world their steadfastness on the true religion, their adherence to and their pride in loyalty to God and His Messenger, Imam Ali, and the flags of guidance.

While Arab regimes and governments are racing to normalize relations with the Jews and Christians, the Yemenis came out with the great and remarkable momentum, in about 100 arenas, renewing loyalty to God, His Noble Messenger, Imam Ali, and the flags of guidance among the believers who took upon themselves the issues and concerns of the nation away from dependence and subordination to its enemies.

They also realize very well that if they do not support God, His Messenger, and the believers among the signs of guidance, then they will fall victim to the alliance of the Jews and Christians, as happens to some leaders of the Arab regimes, led by the Saudi and Emirati regimes, after they turned into tools to implement the agendas of America and Israel at the expense of the Arab and Islamic nation.

The principle of guardianship in Islam represents a great and important principle, and a guarantee for the integrity of the religion’s march, its vitality and effectiveness, and for preserving the nation from penetration, as emphasized by the revolution leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in his speech on the occasion of the anniversary of ” Wilayah” day, “Eid al-Ghadir”.

The revolution leader pointed out that the absence of the principle of guardianship left the Islamic arena in front of the infidels and hypocrites to be a theater for them and their interventions, because the principle of guardianship fortifies the nation.

And he makes it not accept from the unbelievers and the hypocrites their guardianship, control and their interference in its affairs and their control over it, in addition to that it elevates the nation in its purification and awareness to the level of confronting the tyrant and his tools of the unbelievers and hypocrites,

In addition to the many good results that are achieved in the reality of the nation so that its religion is straightened and it follows God’s approach correctly, and it reaps the fruit of its faith in victory, honor and divine support.

The adoption of America officially and politically to spread sedition, immorality, obscenity of homosexuality, crimes and corruption in an unprecedented manner,

The occasion comes within the framework of the terrible war waged by the tyrant, and whoever falls under his jurisdiction, against Islam and Muslims, in this era, through which he carries out the greatest process of deforming human society in order to enslave him and impose his dark mandate on him.

Also, the commemoration of the Day of the Guardianship is an important station in which the believers draw inspiration from the lessons and lessons from the life of Imam Ali in terms of courage and morals, and they follow his fragrant biography, which is full of stances of faith and great exploits.

The occasion is also an opportunity to learn more about the virtues of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and his virtues mentioned in the Holy Qur’an, the hadiths of the greatest Messenger, and the books of scholars and jurists, in addition to delving into the thought and philosophy he carried in all matters of life, including power, the state and the importance of establishing the truth, and enduring Responsibility, performance of trust, enjoining good and forbidding evil.

The principle of guardianship at the level of the reality of the nation is embodied in the performance of tasks and duties with impartiality and complete sincerity along with compassion, solidarity and good treatment with citizens, following the example of the greatest Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, and Imam Ali, peace be upon him, who set the most wonderful examples of giving, establishing justice and supporting truth since he was a boy and even assuming the command of the nation.

Believing that victory and glory will only be for those who are in charge of God, His Messenger, and the believers, the Yemenis went out on this occasion with those large crowds in all the free provinces and districts, as they have been doing for centuries.

To express pride in the appointment of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and the close connection with him, since the connection with him is a connection with the greatest prophet, and because it is the door to reaching the knowledge that the Holy Prophet presented to the nation.

