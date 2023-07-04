China Discovers Three Rock Painting Sites

Yushu Research Institute of History and Culture in Northwest China announced that three rock painting sites have been found in the Tongtian River basin.

Head of Yushu Research Institute Jamyang Nyima said that the a total of 59 rock paintings have been found in this area and the earliest paintings date back nearly 3,200 years, noting that 36 rock paintings have been discovered at an altitude above 3,800 meters, with a nomadic style on the northern grasslands.

“Most of the rock paintings found this time consist of plain-style depictions of animal figures – one notable painting featuring yak was also found, and it measures 18 cm in height and 21 cm in width,” he added, pointing out that this kind of rock painting is mainly distributed in the middle section of the Tongtian River.

Experts believe that the discovery will provide an important basis for the study of the culture at the source of the Yangtze River.

It is noteworthy that the Tongtian River is located in the source area of the Yangtze River in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

