Jordan, Korea officials academic, education cooperation

The Chairman of the Higher Council of the National Centre for Curriculum Development, Mohi Eddin Touq, and the Korean Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Dong-gi, discussed Tuesday education and academic issues. Touq expressed during a meeting in Amman the centre’s readiness to cooperate with Korea and leverage the “advanced” Korean experience in education. Touq talked about the Jordanian experience in developing curricula, the role of the centre, its work mechanism and its most prominent achievements in a way that contributes to realising sustainable human development. Touq discussed components for future cooperation between Jordan and Korea, which was welcomed and accepted by the Korean ambassador. Kim Dong-gi conveyed his country’s desire to cooperate with the centre in education and curricula.

Source: Jordan News Agency