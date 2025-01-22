Cabinet Approves Public Sector Modernization, Tourism Reforms, Local Development Projects

Amman: During a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, the Cabinet endorsed several decisions related to public sector modernization, streamlining government operations, improving the business environment in the tourism sector, supporting local development initiatives, and fostering cooperation with other nations.

According to Jordan News Agency, the provisions outlined in the modernization system determined ministry and governmental unit formations, including job allocations specified in the general budget. A total of 7,732 positions were created across various ministries, including 3,000 in the Ministry of Education, 2,000 in the Ministry of Health, and 2,732 across other entities.

The modernization system aligns with the Public Sector Human Resources Management System No. 33 of 2024, emphasizing objective evaluations of jobs and appointment processes. Additionally, the Cabinet prohibited disbursing financial bonuses or allowances to committee members for work conducted during official hours. Ministers of Legal Affairs and Public Sector Development were tasked with studying the regulation of committees and submitting recommendations to ensure governance, limit unnecessary committee formation, and standardize allowances based on actual justifications.

The Cabinet approved the Information Indexing and Classification System Project for 2025, which will support transparency and facilitate access to information under the amended Right to Access Information Law No. 47 of 2007. Moreover, the Cabinet endorsed amendments to the Certificate Equivalence System for 2025 to address legislative gaps, ensure compliance with recent developments, and regulate certificates issued outside the Kingdom, among other adjustments.

Efforts to enhance the tourism sector included approving a draft system to replace licensing with a classification model, which streamlines procedures and aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision. Provisions were also made for inclusive tourism, environmental sustainability, and better regulatory standards for hotels, tourism offices, and their associations.

To support agricultural development, the Cabinet approved connecting operating agricultural wells in the Jafr area to electricity, aiding sustainability in Ma’an Governorate. In collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society, the Cabinet extended the “Irada Program,” designed to empower small- and medium-sized enterprises through advisory services, fostering economic growth and employment.

The Cabinet also approved a financing agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for establishing the North Station and transmission lines under the Green North Station Project, enhancing the capacity of renewable energy infrastructure and facilitating regional connectivity. Additionally, the Cabinet ratified agreements with friendly countries, including a memorandum of understanding with the American Center for Oriental Research to rehabilitate the Tell Dhiban archaeological site in Madaba and an air services agreement with Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation.