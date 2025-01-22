Irbid Municipality Penalizes 120 Institutions for Health Violations in December

Friday, January 24, 2025

Irbid: The Greater Irbid Municipality (GIM) issued fines to 120 institutions for health violations during December, as revealed by Yahia Omari, the Director of the Health and Environmental Affairs Department.

According to Jordan News Agency, Omari disclosed on Wednesday that GIM also warned 396 businesses throughout the same month. The municipality conducted a total of 697 field visits during this period to ensure compliance with health regulations.

Omari further explained that the department addressed 17 complaints, resulting in 19 establishments and individuals being referred to the governor for legal and administrative action due to their violations. Moreover, the department issued 77 professional license lists as part of their regulatory activities.

He emphasized the municipality’s ongoing commitment to intensifying inspection campaigns through its dedicated health and market teams, aiming to maintain and improve public health standards.

