Amman to Host Second Edition of Droidcon in July

Amman: OMNES Media announced plans to host the second edition of Droidcon, a leading global conference on Android application development, in Jordan this July. The event, organized in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), aims to bolster Jordan’s reputation as a hub for technology and business tourism, said a statement by OMNES Media on Wednesday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the conference is set to attract over 1,000 participants, including university students, programmers, and representatives from major tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. It will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and showcase the latest advancements in Android app development.

Director General of the JTB, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, emphasized that hosting Droidcon aligns with the board’s mission to position Jordan as a center for innovation and tourism. He highlighted the event’s potential to foster partnerships within the tech sector, enhance local talent, and promote Jordan as a destination for global events.

Droidcon CEO Greg Fawson expressed excitement about Amman becoming a key destination in their global conference series, noting the success of the first edition and its role in establishing the city as a regional innovation hub for Android technologies. OMNES Media CEO Fahad Aldeeb reiterated the significance of the conference in advancing Jordan’s digital economy and positioning Amman as a regional technology center. He outlined this year’s agenda, which will focus on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and user experience in Android development.

The conference will feature workshops, technical presentations, and networking opportunities with international experts. It will also introduce new tools to enhance developer skills and foster innovation, aiming to strengthen Jordan’s technical community and its global competitiveness.