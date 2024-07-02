Burkinabe Conjoined Twins Arrive in Riyadh for Potential Separation Procedure

Riyadh: In the implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Burkinabe conjoined twin girls accompanied by their mother, Rasmata Sawadogo arrived today on board the medical evacuation plane from of the health services flying from Burkina Faso to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The twins were transferred upon their arrival to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) under the Ministry of National Guard to examine their condition and consider the possibility of surgically separating them.

The Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Head of the Medical Team, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, extended his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for this noble humanitarian initiative that

embodies the Kingdom’s superior medical capabilities and great humanitarian sense towards needy groups around the world.

The mother of the twins extended her sincere thanks to the government and people of the Kingdom for the warm reception and hospitality they have received since their arrival in the Kingdom, expressing her confidence in the Saudi medical team due to their great medical experience.

