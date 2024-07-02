KSrelief Supervisor General: World Conjoined Twins Day Emphasizes Importance of Separation and Bring Hope to Conjoined Children

Riyadh: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Advisor at the Royal Court, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, confirmed that the United Nations’ recognition of November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day was initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The aim is to raise awareness about the significance of separating conjoined twins and celebrate the advancements in the field of separation surgeries.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Al Rabeeah stated, “World Conjoined Twins Day serves as an annual reminder of the significance of conjoined twins separation and its crucial role in providing hope for a new life, free from diseases and birth defects, for twins and their families. It is an opportunity to nurture future generations who can enjoy good health and physical well-being.”

He emphasized that this decision reflects the leadership’s dedication to the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. The program receives cases from all over the world, responding to the pleas of fami

lies irrespective of their race or nationality and relieving their suffering. The Kingdom has become a sanctuary for these families. Dr. Al Rabeeah also commended the continuous efforts of the Kingdom, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, to pass this international resolution designating November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day.

Moreover, Al Rabeeah highlighted that the Kingdom’s initiative to propose an international day for conjoined twins is a testament to its pioneering role in the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

Since its inception in 1990, the program has received international recognition and achieved notable successes. Over 33 years, it has conducted 61 separation surgeries for conjoined twins in the Kingdom and provided medical evaluations for 139 cases from 26 countries. This progress has been made possible through the generous support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness P

rince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Al Rabeeah called upon the international community, as well as regional and international organizations, to annually celebrate World Conjoined Twins Day. This celebration aims to enhance awareness about the significance of conjoined twins and encourage international research, scientific advancements, and medical efforts to find suitable solutions and alleviate their suffering.

Source: Saudi Press Agency