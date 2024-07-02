Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Riyadh: According to the National Center for Meteorology, dust-stirring winds will blow in parts of Jazan, Asir, Makkah, Madinah, Najran and Riyadh.

Rain may fall on parts of Jazan and Asir.

Parts of the Eastern Region will register high temperatures.

Winds over the Red Sea will be southwesterly to northwesterly, reaching 10-45 km/h in the southern part. Waves may range from half a meter to two and a half meters; the sea will be calm to choppy.

In the Arabian Gulf, winds will be westerly to northwesterly, gradually turning northerly at speeds of 10-30 km/h. Waves may range from half a meter to a meter, and the sea will be calm.

Source: Saudi Press Agency