AMAN Center Organizes Awareness Activities on Protection, Social Rehabilitation

Doha, July 31 (QNA) – The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN), one of the centers governed by the Qatar Foundation for Social Work of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, is organizing different summer awareness-raising activities till the end of August in cooperation with the Ministries of Culture, Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Sports and Youth, and more.

The activities include workshops that touch on issues related to social protection and rehabilitation and include lectures and seminars to raise community awareness about protecting women and children and victims of violence and family dysfunction to better create strong and connected families.

The activities will also introduce AMAN’s services provided to the targeted groups.

AMAN Center aims to work on integrating the target groups of the Center into society, reduce violence which is the most important strategic goal that the center aims to achieve, identify wrong behaviors that may lead to any type of violence, and p

rovide participants with new skills and urging them to follow modern methods of parenting.

Executive Director of AMAN Center Dr. Sheikh Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Thani highlighted the public’s interest in awareness events and workshops as well as the great cooperation from various entities and institutions in Qatar that are keen to partake in community partnership and contribute to achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

Director of AMAN’s Community Awareness Department Bakhita Al Ghayathin elaborated on the key aspects that the awareness events and workshops will focus on. The workshops will cover topics of bullying, online blackmail, and other topics related to protecting women, children and victims of family dysfunction from violence. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency