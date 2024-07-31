Kuwait Condemns Assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief

Kuwait has strongly condemned and denounced the attack on Iran and the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the State of Kuwait expresses its deep concern over the criminal and irresponsible act carried out by the Israeli occupation, stressing that this aggressive behavior is considered a dangerous development and a flagrant violation of the principles of international law, the most important of which is respect for the sovereignty of independent states.

It also referred to Kuwait’s call for the United Nations and the rest of the international community to stand firmly to avoid any military escalation that may plunge the region and the world into chaos and a cycle of violence, and undermine the chances of peace. It renewed the call to pressure the Israeli occupation’s government to stop the attacks and genocide to which the Palestinian people are being subjected.

Before his assassination, Haniyeh had participated in the swearing

-in ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, at his residence in Tehran. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency