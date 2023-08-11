Aggression coalition forces commit 76 violations of Hodeida truce within 24 hours

The Operations Room of Liaison and Coordination Officers to monitor violations of the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in Hodeida province recorded 76 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the violations by the aggression forces were Two airstrikes of the spy aggression warplane against Hays and the creation of combat fortifications in Hays.

The source indicates that the violations also involved the flying of four spy aircraft in Al-Jabaliya airspace and Hays, three artillery bombardment violations and 56 violations by different gunshots

Source: Yemen News Agency