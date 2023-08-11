UK Economy Posts Surprise Growth in Q2

Official data revealed today that the United Kingdom achieved unexpected growth in the second quarter of the year, supported by a strong performance in June. However, it remains the only one among the world’s largest economies that has not yet returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, with this performance bolstered by a monthly growth of 0.5 percent in June.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said that the steps taken to combat inflation were starting to bear fruit, adding that the country was laying the strong foundations needed for economic growth.

The British economy’s current rate of growth is 0.2 percent lower than its levels at the end of 2019 in the second quarter.

Source: Qatar News Agency