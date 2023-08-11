Border Guards in Jazan Thwart Smuggling 42 kg of Khat

The land patrols of the Border Guards in the Al-Horrath sector, Jazan Region, have thwarted the smuggling of 42 kilograms of Khat, legal procedures have been taken and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.

The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All calls are treated confidentially.

Source: Saudi Press Agency