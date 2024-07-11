AFC Concludes Workshop for VAR Information Officials

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) concluded Thursday the two-day VAR Information Technology Officials Workshop, with actual attendance for the first time.

The AFC is preparing to implement the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in all club competitions, at various stages during the next season.

The workshop was attended by 43 participants, current VAR information officials and new candidates, in addition to observers from 23 national federations. It featured in-depth working papers presented by experts from the European Union (EU) and FIFA.

The workshop opened on its first day with a brief introductory session, during which the participants were introduced to their roles and responsibilities as information coordinators. The latest football technology applications adopted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) were also reviewed.

One of the highlights of the program was a presentation by FIFA on the latest innovations in VAR technology, with a particular focus on the complementary tools being tri

alled such as automated offside technology and video support.

The application of referees announcing details of the decision on the field was also reviewed to improve transparency and communication with the fans.

In contrast, UEFA’s presentation included an overview of the football technologies applied in UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA competitions, the impact of VAR technology, and the scope of the use of match event data.

Pavel Lozanov, Deputy Director of Competitions and Football Events at the AFC, said in his comment: “The modern game is constantly evolving, on and off the field, and football technology forms an integral part of this growth.” He added that with a new era for Asian football on the horizon, the workshop comes at an appropriate time, as it will help VAR information coordinators update their skills in order to ensure the highest standards of professionalism in Asian competitions over the coming days.

Source: Qatar News Agency