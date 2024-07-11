Qatar Stars League: Al Shamal SC Renews Contract of 5 Players Until 2026

Doha: Al Shamal SC renewed the contract of five players from the first football team in preparation for the new season.

The club stated Thursday that the contracts of Abdullah Al Radhi, Mouafak Awad, Jassim Al Hashemi, Fahad Waad and Faisal Azadi have been renewed for two additional seasons (until 2026).

The five players had a great showing during the last season and contributed to the team achieving a good position.

During the current summer transfers, Al Shamal SC signed Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah from Al Sadd SC, Libyan player Al Doukali Al Sayed from Al Ahli SC, and contracted Suhaib Gannan and Abdulaziz Mohammed from Al Duhail SC on loan for one season as well as Ali Al Muhannadi from Al Markhiya SC.

The club is aiming to sign a new coach during the next stage after the departure of its Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi to Al Rayyan SC starting next season 2024-2025.

Al Shamal SC placed 9th in the 2023-2024 Qatar Stars League (EXPO Stars League) with 25 points.

The team is scheduled to participate

in its abroad training camp for next season in the Netherlands from July 14 to Aug. 2.

Source: Qatar News Agency