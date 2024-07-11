Ministry of Culture Announces Its Participation in Summer Festivals in Tunisia

Doha: The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Music Affairs Center, announced its participation in the summer festivals held in Tunisia during the period from July 31 to August 8, with four heritage shows.

The center’s participating delegation includes artist Ghanem Shaheen along with a number of artists, who present famous and important modern and old Qatari heritage songs, in concerts in several Tunisian cities, starting with a rehearsal on Thursday, August 1, followed by a concert in the city of Nabeul on Friday, August 2.

The activities of the Music Affairs Center in Tunisia will continue with a concert in the city of Rades on Saturday, August 3, followed by a concert in the city of Zaghouan on Sunday, August 4, and then a concert in the city of Bizerte on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The Ministry of Culture is keen to participate in various international forums, to spread Qatari culture and heritage and introduce the public to them, in addition to learning about different cultures and opening up hor

izons for future cooperation.

Source: Qatar News Agency