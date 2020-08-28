68 new COVID-19 cases in Jordan, 62 local cases

Amman, A total of 68 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Jordan on Friday, 62 of which are local cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 1,869, a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health said.

The cases involve 56 cases in Amman, 52 of which came into contact with other positive cases and four cases are being investigated to find the source, five cases in Zarqa that came into contact with other positive cases, one case in Balqa which who came into contact with another positive case, six people from abroad who are currently staying in hotel quarantine, three who have travelled from Palestine, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from Kuwait.

Three recovery cases have been confirmed, all of which have been discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital.

A total of 9,274 tests have been conducted on Friday, bringing the total number of tests since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 800,446.

Source: Jordan News Agency