500 e-wrist bands distributed for home quarantine

Specialized teams in the Ministry of Health (MoH) have distributed a total of 500 experimental e-wrist bands that well be used to keep trace of the quarantined whereabouts.

Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the MoH Hadeel Saeh told (Petra) that “the wrist bands are not alternatives to mandatory quarantine for arrivals,” adding that the period of quarantine will remain the same: 14 days in designated isolation centers and 14 additional days at homes.

Saeh pointed out that the wrist band is still being tested as it will be connected to the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) via GPS.

Those subject to quarantine will be required to sign an undertaking to deliver the wrist bands to an NCSCM liaison officer in their respective governorates, she highlighted.

Source: Jordan News Agency