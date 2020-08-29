24 COVID-19 infections recorded Saturday, including 19 local

A total of 24 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, including 19 local infections, pushing the caseload to 1,893 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom in early March, according to a joint statement by the prime ministry and the ministry of health.

Sixteen of today’s cases were recorded in Amman (14 for contacts of confirmed cases and two infections of unknown origin), two cases in Zarqa and they are contacts of confirmed patients. The last local case is for a contact of a confirmed infection in the Balqa governorate.

The imported cases included 3 for Jordanians who have recently come from abroad (from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar) and have been quarantined in the Dead Sea region. Another case was recorded for a Jordanian truck driver who was diagnosed on the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia. The last case is for an Arab national who has recently arrived in the Kingdom for medical tourism.

On a more positive note, 79 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and quarantine facilities today.

With regard to testing, about 9,615 tests were conducted today, pushing the total to 810,061 since the beginning of the crisis.

