235k households benefit from NAF’s assistance-Minister

Amman: Minister of Social Development and Head of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Empowerment of Women, Wafa Bani Mustafa, said the ministry, in cooperation with partner agencies, is implementing the National Social Protection Strategy under Royal directives, and prepares to review its axes to align with the Kingdom’s three political, economic and administrative modernization paths.

Speaking Friday evening on Jordan TV in “60 Minutes” Show, Bani Mustafa said the umbrella of families, who benefit from the National Aid Fund (NAF), has doubled with the expansion of the fund’s services to include 235,000 households, which takes into account the poverty gap for families eligible to receive aid.

The minister added that a total of 15, 000 new families will benefit this year from the cash aid program, noting that Jordan has achieved “qualitative” achievements in this field, as indicated by reports issued by the World Bank and ESCWA.

The minister stated that 51 indicators are now recognized to identify bene

ficiaries from the NAF’s aid, which are “fully” linked with 40 official bodies, within a computerized system that “accurately” determines families, who need cash assistance, and provides monthly data automatically for changes in the conditions of targeted households.

The minister noted the importance of the NAF’s economic empowerment program and its role in transferring aid-dependent households to “sustainably productive” families.

The ministry, she noted, is currently making efforts to link its virtual services with other lending platforms at the national level, within the framework of unifying endeavors to provide borrowers’ data to avoid duplication and repetition of benefiting from loans extended by various entities.

Additionally, she said the Ministry of Social Development began this year to establish a unified umbrella for cash and in-kind aid for eligible families to achieve justice.

Source: Jordan News Agency