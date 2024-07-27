Jordan’s pharma, garment exports up in 1st 5 months 2024-DoS

Amman: The Kingdom’s exports of pharmaceutical preparations, apparel and clothing accessories witnessed an increase, which contributed to curb the decline in national exports during the January-May period of the current year.

The growth rate of the Kingdom’s exports of pharmaceutical preparations to the end of last May of the current year reached 29.8%, standing at JD231 million, compared to JD178 million for the same period last year, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) and monitored by “Petra.”

Meanwhile, growth rate of the Kingdom’s exports of apparel and clothing accessories until the end of last May of this year reached 21.7%, recording JD599 million, compared to JD492 million for the same period last year.

The growth rate of exports of other materials reached 3.2%, reaching JD1.339 billion by the end of last May of this year, compared to JD1.298 billion for the same period last year, the DoS figures showed.

The data showed a decline in the Kingdom’s exports o

f nitrogenous or chemical fertilizers, jewelry, phosphates, and raw potash.

In this regard, the national exports rates decreased until the end of last May of this year, for both nitrogenous and chemical fertilizers by 27.8% to reach JD363 million, compared to JD503 million for the same period last year.

The DoS statistics showed jewelry exports dropped by 17.6% to reach JD333 million, compared to JD404 million for the same comparison period.

Additionally, the national exports rates for the end of last May of this year went down by 35.5% for raw potash by JD189 million, compared to JD293 million for the same period last year, while the decline rate for phosphate exports reached 10.1%, totaling JD222 million , compared to JD247 million for the same period last year.

According to the statistical data, the total value of national exports dropped by 4.1% until the end of May of this year, reaching JD3.276 billion, compared to JD3.415 billion for the same period last year.

In a related context, the decline in

the Kingdom’s imports until the end of last May of this year for crude oil and its derivatives, jewelry and electrical appliances drove the decline in the total value of Jordan’s imports for this period.

The total value of the Kingdom’s imports during the first five months of the current year recorded a drop of 2.0%, reaching JD7.493 billion, compared to JD7.649 billion for the same period of the previous year.

Source: Jordan News Agency