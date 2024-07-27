Israeli strikes killed five Palestinians south of Gaza

Gaza: Israeli occupation’s air strikes killed five Palestinians and injured others Saturday morning, after bombing a house in Miesbeh area, north of the Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces’ bullets also injured a citizen from Qizan Rashwan area, south of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern coastal enclave.

On the other hand, the Israeli army called on the residents of Khan Yunis’s southern regions to evacuate their homes.

In another attack, the occupation’s artillery shelled east of Maghazi camp in the central strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency