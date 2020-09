Karak, Two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded on Saturday in Ghor As-Safi in the southern governorate of Karak.

Health Affairs Director in Karak, Ayman Tarawneh, told the Jordan New Agency (Petra) that 5034 Covid-19 samples were collected, and the results of a thousand samples were announced, indicating that the total number of infections in the governorate amounted to 56.

Source: Jordan News Agency