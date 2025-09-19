Zutari expands role in Saudi Arabia to support Vision 2030 ambitions

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – EQS Newswire – 19 September 2025 – Leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory firm Zutari (www.Zutari.com), with over 90 years of heritage across Africa and the Middle East, is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom advances one of the world’s most ambitious transformation agendas, namely its Vision 2030.

Ermis Marques, Managing Director of Zutari KSA and Director of Strategy Middle East

“Saudi Arabia represents one of the most dynamic markets in the world today,” says Ermis Marques, Managing Director of Zutari KSA and Director of Strategy: Middle East. “The scale and ambition of the Kingdom’s giga-projects demand world-class expertise, but also a deep cultural and contextual understanding. That is why Zutari is here now, to combine our global expertise with local insight to help shape living legacies for generations to come.”

Engineering impact for Saudi Arabia

With a track record of more than 15,000 projects delivered in the past 15 years across Africa and the Middle East, Zutari brings world-class expertise in infrastructure, buildings, energy, water, transport, urban development, and sustainability. The firm’s 2,500 engineers, designers, and specialists integrate digital tools and sustainable practices to deliver solutions tailored to the region’s unique needs.

Zutari has already been trusted to support some of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic initiatives. “We have been delivering multidisciplinary design and project management services to some of the major projects underpinning 2030 relating to hospitality, education, sports, culture, infrastructure to name a few,” highlights Marques.

Together, these projects showcase Zutari’s ability to deliver integrated, digitally enabled, and sustainable solutions at scale, from smart mobility frameworks to cultural landmarks and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Why KSA, Why Now

Saudi Arabia’s rapid urbanisation, diversification of its economy, and bold sustainability commitments present a unique opportunity for global expertise to collaborate with local talent. Zutari is committed to contributing to this transformation by aligning with the Kingdom’s priorities.

These include sustainability, embedding climate resilience, energy efficiency, and sustainable design across projects; digital innovation, leveraging BIM, digital twins, and data integration to deliver smarter infrastructure; and local talent development, partnering with Saudi universities, supporting graduates, and ensuring strong Saudi participation in project delivery.

“Vision 2030 is not just a development plan but a paradigm shift,” adds Marques. “As engineers and advisors, we see it as an opportunity to co-create solutions that are globally eminent but authentically Saudi. Our role is to enable progress, unlock possibilities, and support the Kingdom in realising its vision of thriving, connected, and sustainable communities,” he concludes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zutari.

Notes to the Editor

To download hi-res images for this news article, please visit http://Media.NGAGE.co.za and click the Zutari link to view the company’s press office.

Browse the NGAGE Media Zone for more client news articles and photographs at http://Media.NGAGE.co.za

About Zutari:

Zutari, a leading buildings and infrastructure engineering and advisory firm with a proud legacy of over 90 years across Africa and the Middle East. We partner with clients throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions across sectors like: Buildings, Water, Mining, Energy, Transport and Sustainability. Co-creating locally relevant, globally eminent solutions, we prioritise impact, purpose, and people. At Zutari, we don’t just design infrastructure, we create possibilities, unlock futures, and shape living legacies that uplift communities and redefine what’s possible for generations to come.

For more details, visit www.Zutari.com.