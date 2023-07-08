YSMO prohibits introduction of any Swedish products or goods

The Yemen Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control Organization (YSMO) has issued a circular to all the Authority’s offices and branches in all customs outlets and centres by prohibiting the introduction of any Swedish products or goods.

The circular prohibits any Swedish products or goods, whether imported directly from Sweden or through other countries into the Republic of Yemen, pursuant to the decision of the Minister of Industry to boycott Swedish goods in response to the abuse of the Sharif Museum and Islamic Holy Places.

The Director General of the Yemen Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control Organization Sam Al-Bashiri confirmed that the denial of entry of goods and products of Swedish companies effectively began at customs outlets and centres from Saturday 20 Dhu ‘Hajjah 1444 AH on 8 July 2023.

He pointed out that the branches of the Authority will work in cooperation with all relevant authorities to tighten measures to prevent any attempt to introduce any Swedish products.

Source: Yemen News Agency