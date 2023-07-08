PM stresses need to focus on national priorities in ministries’ plans for 1445 AH

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, stressed on Saturday the need for the ministries and their affiliated bodies to focus within their plans for the next year 1445 AH on the main national priorities to strengthen general national steadfastness.

This came during his meeting today with the Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Affairs, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, Deputy Prime Minister for Services and Development Affairs, Dr. Hussein Maqbouli, Deputy Prime Minister for National Vision Affairs, Mahmoud Al-Junaid, and a number of ministers and deputy ministers, with whom he exchanged congratulations on Eid Al-Adha.

The meeting discussed priority tasks for the government in ministries and institutions for the next year 1445 AH, as well as performance evaluation reports for all agencies to enhance positives and success stories and address deficiencies.

The meeting also touched on the national vision initiatives for government sectors and their inclusion in the 1445 AH government plan, with adherence to President of Supreme Political Council directives on implementing the vision.

Source: Yemen News Agency