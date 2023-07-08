Minister of Transport inspects level of functional discipline of Road Transport Authority

Minister of Transport Abdulwahab Yahya al-Durra and his deputy Mohammed al-Hashimi inspected the level of functional discipline of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority following the Eid al-Adha leave.

During the visit, the Minister of Transport praised the level of attendance and job discipline of the Authority on the first days of official work following the holiday of Eid. Stressing the need for development and modernization in various fields of road transport in order to contribute to the regulation of transport between the capital and the provinces.

He noted the importance of redoubling efforts during the next phase and cooperating jointly with relevant authorities in the regulation of intercity transport through the creation of a joint mechanism to limit indiscriminate action in the field in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Political Council.

Minister Al-Durra invited Yemeni financiers, workers and investors to invest in the promising areas of road transport. Urging the leadership of the Authority to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the work of local and international mass transport companies, especially those that have taken more than 11 thousand pilgrims by land to the sacred sites of performing Hajj and Umrah events for the current year and honoring the distinguished.

He stressed the need to complete the strategic project of heavy transport truck parking in Hodeida province, particularly after the flow of ships and commercial containers to the port of Hodeida.

The Deputy Minister of Transport noted the importance of preparing and equipping for the New Year 1445 AH through the implementation of projects of importance in accordance with the directions and guidelines of the national vision in the fields of road transport.

He affirmed the Ministry’s readiness to provide all aspects of support and facilities for the development and modernization of road transport and to work in the spirit of one team in order to raise the suffering of the Yemeni citizen and meet his needs.

The Chairman of the Road Transport Regulatory Authority, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Muwayid, confirmed the development and modernization of road transport in accordance with future strategic plans. Noting the importance of joint cooperation with the relevant authorities in regulating the transport process

Source: Yemen News Agency