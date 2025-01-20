Workshop on Combating Extremist Ideologies Organized in Irbid’s Bani Ubaid District

Irbid: The Directorate of Education for Irbid’s Bani Ubaid District, in partnership with the Public Security Directorate’s Community Peace Center, conducted an awareness workshop for school counselors focused on combating extremist ideologies.

According to Jordan News Agency, the workshop aimed to inform school counselors and students about the dangers of hate speech, the importance of rejecting violence and extremism, and the potential negative influences of social media and online games on societal harmony.

Nisreen Bakkar, Director of Education for the Bani Ubaid District, highlighted the Ministry of Education’s dedication to addressing extremist ideologies and promoting a well-informed and cultured generation.