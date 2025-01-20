Friday, January 24, 2025

University of Dubai confirms its second MSI 20000 certification cycle, for the quality of its financial governance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – EQS Newsroom...

ASE Records a Slight Decline in Trading

Amman: The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended...

Irbid Municipality Penalizes 120 Institutions for Health Violations in December

Irbid: The Greater Irbid Municipality (GIM) issued...

Workshop on Combating Extremist Ideologies Organized in Irbid’s Bani Ubaid District

Irbid: The Directorate of Education for Irbid’s Bani Ubaid District, in partnership with the Public Security Directorate’s Community Peace Center, conducted an awareness workshop for school counselors focused on combating extremist ideologies.

According to Jordan News Agency, the workshop aimed to inform school counselors and students about the dangers of hate speech, the importance of rejecting violence and extremism, and the potential negative influences of social media and online games on societal harmony.

Nisreen Bakkar, Director of Education for the Bani Ubaid District, highlighted the Ministry of Education’s dedication to addressing extremist ideologies and promoting a well-informed and cultured generation.

