Jordan’s Ambassador to U.S. Attends Trump Inauguration

Washington: Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States, Dina Kawar, attended on Monday the presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Ambassador Kawar represented Jordan at this event, marking the beginning of a new chapter in U.S. history. “It’s my distinct privilege to represent Jordan on this historic day in the U.S.,” said Ambassador Kawar. “Our two countries have enjoyed a long-standing partnership and friendship built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.”

According to Jordan News Agency, Jordan and the United States have a strong foundation for cooperation, with a history of collaborating on key issues such as regional security, economic development, and humanitarian initiatives. As we move forward, we remain steadfast and committed to our shared goals of promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. Today’s inauguration ceremony marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership, symbolizing our continued commitment to working together towards a brighter future, where our nations can thrive together in peace and prosperity, added Kawar.