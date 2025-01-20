Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President of United States

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. J.D. Vance was also sworn in as vice president, marking the conclusion of the presidential transition period.

According to Jordan News Agency, the inauguration ceremony took place at the Capitol Rotunda, at the headquarters of the US Congress, following its previous location in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In his inaugural speech, Trump announced his vision to strengthen the position of the United States, emphasizing the importance of enabling the country to effectively confront challenges and threats.

He explained that he will work on a set of measures aimed at strengthening national security and improving the economic situation, pointing to efforts to restore the balance of justice across the country.

Trump voiced his government’s commitment to protecting its citizens, considering that the recent elections were the greatest in the history of the United States, as they reflected the aspirations of the American people towards change and reform.

Trump pointed out that the United States enjoys abundant oil and gas resources and will work to export American energy to the world, underscoring his determination to confront the growing inflation crisis and announcing the need to take urgent measures to address this issue.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of former US presidents, as well as public figures and diplomats from around the world.