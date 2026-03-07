Women’s Commission Marks International Women’s Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Equality

Amman: The Jordanian National Commission for Women congratulated women in Jordan on the occasion of International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, which this year is held under the slogan "Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls."

According to Jordan News Agency, no country has yet succeeded in closing the legal gaps between men and women. As of 2026, women worldwide enjoy only 64 percent of the legal rights granted to men. At the current pace of progress, it could take 286 years to close the legal protection gaps between genders.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the commission said Jordanian women have consistently been active partners in the country's process of construction and modernization, contributing through their knowledge, effort, and dedication to strengthening the foundations of the state and advancing its development achievements. It added that women remain a fundamental pillar in the nation's progress, safeguarding its achievements and enhancing its competitiveness now and in the future.

This year's theme of International Women's Day focuses on ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls by reinforcing comprehensive legal systems, removing discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and addressing structural barriers. The aim is to move from commitments to practical implementation through national policies, legislation and strategies that guarantee women and girls their full rights without discrimination and expand their access to justice and to positions of influence and decision-making.

At the national level, the Jordanian National Commission for Women reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its mission of promoting and protecting women's rights guaranteed by the constitution, consolidating principles of justice, equal opportunities and non-discrimination, and building on the qualitative achievements realized over the past decades.

The statement said these efforts are aligned with the Jordan National Strategy for Women 2020-2025 and the national modernization tracks launched by the Jordanian state, translating the visions of King Abdullah II that support empowering women and strengthening their role as active partners in development and sustainable growth.

Over recent years, the country has recorded tangible achievements in women's empowerment, supported by an advanced legislative framework that reinforces equal opportunity and provides the legal guarantees necessary for women's economic, political and social empowerment. Amendments to the Jordanian Constitution in 2022 reaffirmed the state's commitment to empowering women and supporting their effective participation across various fields while consolidating principles of equality, equal opportunity and non-discrimination.

Economically, and within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision and the government executive program for 2023-2025 and the subsequent period 2026-2029, women's economic empowerment has been incorporated as a priority to increase women's participation in the economy and improve their status in the labor market.

The vision and its executive program include a clear strategy to empower women economically through initiatives and implementation measures, alongside multiple legislative reviews to improve legal frameworks that facilitate fair participation of women in the workforce and enhance Jordan's standing in global indices related to women through effective reforms and measures.

Politically, the kingdom has taken advanced steps in the political modernization process, strengthening women's participation in parliamentary and party life and expanding their opportunities in leadership and decision-making positions. These steps come within the outcomes of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System and subsequent constitutional and legislative amendments to the 2022 election and political parties laws, which contributed to raising women's representation in parliament and political parties. In this context, the draft local administration law is expected to include amendments that enhance women's participation and representation in upcoming local councils.

Socially, national legislation has strengthened protection for women from violence and discrimination by reinforcing protection mechanisms and expanding legal and social services available to women while facilitating access to them. Among these measures is the issuance of a legal aid regulation by the Jordan Bar Association aimed at improving access to justice for financially vulnerable groups, including women. Gender equality perspectives have also been integrated into sectoral plans and programs to ensure sustainable impact and the achievement of justice, while the kingdom continues to develop its legal and institutional framework to safeguard women's rights.

The integrated framework of legislative reforms and executive programs confirms that women's empowerment, particularly in the economic sphere, is a national priority and a strategic path toward strengthening inclusive and sustainable growth while consolidating women's role as a key partner in the country's modernization and development process.

Looking ahead, the commission said further progress in women's empowerment requires continued development of legislation, policies and supportive programs to strengthen gender equality across various fields. It also called for expanding legal aid services provided by government entities and civil society institutions and facilitating women's access to them while intensifying efforts to enforce laws and regulations, noting that effective implementation is essential to achieve the intended impact of legislative reforms.

The commission added that in the coming phase it aims to accelerate efforts and strengthen partnerships with state institutions, civil society and the private sector to consolidate women's achievements and broaden opportunities for empowerment, stressing that rights are only fulfilled through justice, and justice can only be achieved through sustained and serious work for all women and girls to ensure a supportive and safe environment that enables women to participate effectively in all aspects of life.