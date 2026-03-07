Beyond Stereotypes: Jordanian Women with Disabilities Redefine Empowerment Through “Zat”

Amman: As the world marks International Women's Day on March 8, a powerful narrative is unfolding in Jordan: one that transcends traditional slogans to showcase the tangible resilience of women with disabilities.

According to Jordan News Agency, moving away from a historical framework of "care and dependency," these women are asserting their roles as economic partners, breaking social isolation to enter the labor market with specialized competence. To highlight this shift, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) examined the human rights and humanitarian dimensions of "Zat", a documentary film series launched by the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD).

The series documents a radical transformation, featuring women who have navigated environmental barriers to excel in diverse vocational, artisanal, and industrial sectors. Their success serves as a "bright turning point," proving that disability can be a catalyst for achievement even in local environments where women generally face steep integration challenges.

Rawan Barakat, head of the Women's Committee at the HCD, told Petra that economic empowerment is the ultimate priority for ensuring the independence of women with disabilities. She noted that modern rights-based approaches seek to integrate these women into the core of comprehensive national plans rather than keeping them in isolated tracks.

Media expert and committee member Rami Zalum added that empowerment begins with reshaping the perceptions held by employers and society at large. He emphasized that the "Zat" series utilizes the language of "impact and efficiency" to demonstrate that inclusion is a successful investment that drives institutional productivity.

The series brings forward remarkable personal accounts of adaptation. Ayat, who works in a food processing factory, faced significant communication hurdles as a person with a hearing disability in an environment unfamiliar with sign language. By mastering lip-reading and written communication, she successfully integrated into the production line. Similarly, Ilham Al-Hawamdeh, a visual artist specializing in copper engraving, described her craft as both a "sanctuary and a source of energy," noting that her participation in exhibitions has secured her financial independence and connected her with a growing audience for her art.

In the realm of small businesses, Aida established "Dukkanah," a project she credits with providing a dignified livelihood, while Zahra, an employee at an amusement center, highlighted the transformative power of continuous professional development. "Training courses bolstered my character and evolved my life; I no longer surrender to any obstacle," Zahra stated. Asma Al-Zabin, a job coach specializing in workplace integration, echoed this sentiment, stressing that empowerment must begin with self-belief.

The impact of integration is equally felt by employers. Dr. Nour Khrais, CEO of Maysalward, a leading mobile game development firm, remarked that inclusion has fundamentally altered their production philosophy. "The way we design games and utilize sound has changed; employees with disabilities have introduced entirely new creative angles to our work," he explained. Fareed Khalaf, manager of Shams El Balad, noted that employees with disabilities bring qualitative skills and a level of excellence that was previously missing from the workplace. He maintained that competence remains the true benchmark for employment.

The transition toward the comprehensive empowerment of women with disabilities requires a unified effort to dismantle both physical and behavioral barriers. By building on these successful models, Jordan is charting a roadmap toward a more inclusive and resilient labor market for all.