Portuguese Lucas Joao Departures Umm Salal SC

Doha: Umm Salal SC announced the departure of Portuguese footballer Lucas Joao following the end of his contract on June 30.

Joao leaves Umm Salal SC after only a short period of experience with the team. He was transferred during the winter 2023/24 transfer season from Chinese club Shanghai Port.

Umm Salal SC had announced its first deal of the current summer transfers with Croatian player Antonio Mance of Hungary’s Zalaegerszegi who is replacing Joao.

The club began its preparations and training for the 2024-25 season in Doha and on the club’s stadiums.

The team will hold its abroad training in the Netherlands from July 17 to August 3.

Umm Salal SC ranked 7th in Qatar Stars League 2023/24 (EXPO Stars League) with 28 points and reached the quarterfinals of HH the Amir’s Cup 2024.

Source: Qatar News Agency