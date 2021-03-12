Training courses on wastewater reuse to kick off Sunday

A series of training courses on the safe and sustainable reuse of wastewater will kick off on Sunday, targeting participants from Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, according to a statement released on Friday.

The training is organized by the “Wastewater Reuse in the MENA Region” project funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) in cooperation with the Arab Countries Water Utilities Association (ACWUA).

The project is implemented by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in three countries; Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon. It is designed to expand the safe use of wastewater in the Middle East and North Africa region, by pinpointing obstacles in this field and building on available opportunities. It targets 400 trainees from each of the three countries.

The one-week training courses will be themed around wastewater reuse governance and safety plans and use techniques, decision-makers’ acceptance of wastewater reuse, gender mainstreaming, and the evaluation of the economic feasibility of water use projects.

Source: Jordan News Agency