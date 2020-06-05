Tim Davie: BBC executive named director general

London, Tim Davie, one of the BBC’s most senior executives, has been named the broadcaster’s new director general.

Davie has been promoted from chief executive of BBC Studios, the commercial subsidiary that makes programmes and also sells them abroad.

He became acting director general after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012, and will now replace Tony Hall.

His top priorities will include negotiating with the government about the future of the licence fee.

The TV licence system will stay in place until at least 2027, but the government is due to review the funding level from 2022 onwards.

In a statement, Davie said he was “honoured” to get the BBC’s top job.

Source: Jordan News Agency