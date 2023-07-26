Algerian, Tunisian Interior Ministers Discuss Ways to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Algerian Interior Minister Ibrahim Mourad discussed, in a telephone call Wednesday, with his Tunisian counterpart Kamal Feki ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of firefighting.

During the call, the two ministers also discussed joint efforts in the field of intervention and rescue, especially in the shared border areas that are witnessing forest fires and the crossing of illegal immigrants from countries south of the Sahara.

A number of forested areas in Algeria and Tunisia are seeing a wave of fires that have caused damage to lives and property.

Source: Qatar News Agency