  • Date: July 27, 2023
  • Date: July 27, 2023

Algerian, Tunisian Interior Ministers Discuss Ways to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Algerian Interior Minister Ibrahim Mourad discussed, in a telephone call Wednesday, with his Tunisian counterpart Kamal Feki ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of firefighting.

During the call, the two ministers also discussed joint efforts in the field of intervention and rescue, especially in the shared border areas that are witnessing forest fires and the crossing of illegal immigrants from countries south of the Sahara.

A number of forested areas in Algeria and Tunisia are seeing a wave of fires that have caused damage to lives and property.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages