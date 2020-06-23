TCL QLED TV’s Audiovisual Performance Recognized with IMAX Enhanced Certification

HONG KONG, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics company today announce the X915 Android QLED series’ global certification with IMAX® Enhanced for its extraordinary audiovisual features and large display.

“It is our absolute pleasure to gain recognition and partner with such an elite program as IMAX Enhanced. TCL Android QLED TVs have met the highest level of standards, and ensure the best color, contrast, clarity and sound on the market,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

TCL is one of the few TV brands that have met the stringent performance standards established by IMAX and DTS. The X915 features 8k Quantum Dot (QLED) Display and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology, industry-leading sound solutions by Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio hardware.

IMAX Enhanced 8K QLED Performance

Powered by the latest Quantum Dot (QLED) Display Technology with measured 95%+ ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3) and 1.07 billion level color rendering, X915 delivers deeply saturated reds, stunning greens and spectacular blues without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies.

X915 also offers amazing 8K picture quality with resolution of 33 million pixels. For non-8K content, X915’s AI 8K Upscaling Technology can optimize it into 8K format automatically, offering true 8K experience. Its Local Dimming Technology enables precise backlight control that enhances contrast and imagery while HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision® optimize picture to boost color saturation limits and beefing up the contrast.

IMAX ENHANCED Audio Hardware

The X915 also comes equipped with an industry-leading sound system, featuring hardware from Onkyo and sound technology supported by Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

*Product specifications, sizes and avaliability may differ by region. *Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, TCL operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide with products sold in more than 160 countries. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, audio devices and smart home products.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1194187/X915_IMAX_ Enhanced.jpg