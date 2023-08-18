Somali army kills 43 Al-Shabab militia fighters

The Somali National Army carried out military operations in the “Ali Foto” area of the Kuntuwari city in the Lower Shabelle region, killing more than 20 members of the Al-Shabaab militia. According to the Somali News Agency (SUNA), the operation that took place at dawn today, Friday, targeted two houses where members of the Al-Shabaab movement were preparing explosive materials. A military operation carried out by the Somali forces today in the “Buga Qabil” area of Hiran province, resulted in the killing of 23 members of the Al-Shabaab militia, including two prominent leaders. The operation resulted in the destruction of 20 combat vehicles and three operations centres of militias.

Source: Jordan News Agency