On anniversary of targeting Hodeida Port.. Ports Foundation demands international resolution to prevent aggression from interfering in its work

Yemen’s Red Sea Ports Foundation called on the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations to adopt an explicit and binding resolution for the States of the Aggression Coalition to prevent them from interfering in the affairs and operating procedures of the Red Sea ports and to criminalize their targeting all that would impose new threats hinders the delivery of their commercial and humanitarian services.

The Foundation noted in a statement issued on Friday in conjunction with the eighth anniversary of the targeting of the aggression at the port of Hodeidah on August 18, 2015. That the crime of targeting the port has produced repercussions for the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the Yemeni people have experienced their bitterness in the difficulty of obtaining food, medicine and other basic needs, which were denied entry, coinciding with the aggressive war that affected all the necessities of life in Yemen.

The statement pointed out that the consequences of this crime are infinite. and with which the Foundation once again stands to reveal some of the latest repercussions of these years, the changes that have taken place with the armistice during the past period have been accompanied by a negotiating course that needs further resilience and efforts to take away all legitimate rights and demands for the opening of all ports overseen by the institution and to lift all restrictions and actions that disrupt its functions and prevent its humanitarian services.

The statement stated that the institution, which has worked tirelessly, impartially and in absolute compliance with the charters and agreements governing the functioning of ports, has demonstrated its full commitment to fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities for more than eight years, despite the bombardment and destruction of infrastructure and operational equipment and the arbitrary and manifest restrictions on its role in the service of the Yemeni people without exception.

The Foundation affirmed its transition from condemnation and denunciation of a major crime and flagrant violation of international instruments by shelling and deliberately destroying the port of Hodeidah and imposing a blockade on the operation of the Foundation’s ports, to demanding swift steps to lift all control restrictions and inspection of ships in accordance with the Stockholm Agreement.

It reaffirmed its continued commitment to carrying out humanitarian tasks in accordance with international laws and norms and to fulfilling its role in strengthening its services and acting with moral and legal responsibility, in order to ensure an end to the humanitarian crisis to which the Yemeni people are subjected as a result of the blockade of ports.

The Foundation held the United Nations and all relevant organizations responsible for the consequences of delaying the implementation of agreed steps, including commitments for the provision of bridge cranes and operational equipment and mechanisms destroyed by the aggression, in order to ensure that the port of Hodeidah’s activity was restored as required and as it was before it was targeted.

The entry of vessels carrying cargo, oil derivatives and container vessels through the port of Hodeida was a legitimate right that was not subject to bargaining, restriction and conditionality, and was one of the leadership’s priorities for ending the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the crime of closing ports and imposing systematic starvation on millions of its people

Source: Yemen News Agency