SHAREit Issued an Official Statement Regarding Data Security Incident

The Ministry of Health said Thursday it recorded 9 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,638 cases of the coronavirus across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 4,512and the total number of infections to 356,744. The new infections were: 1,149 in Amman, 108 in Irbid, including 7 in Ramtha district, 86 in Zarqa, 85 in Balqa, 65 in Karak, 33